LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — A unique, 60-foot round barn that has likely stood on land near Lancaster for 100 years or more has a new home several miles away at Vesperman Farms, a popular fall attraction.

The red barn drew plenty of attention this week as Heritage Movers of Grant County slowly hauled the structure over two days along private roads crossing six farms to get to its destination.

The Dubuque (Iowa) Telegraph Herald reports that the barn is expected to be the new showpiece of Vesperman Farms. Owner Kyle Vesperman says the barn dates back to the early 1900s.

By 2019, it had lost much of its value as a farm building and there was talk of dismantling it before Vesperman decided to give it new life as a public attraction.