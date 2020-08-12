United Airlines adds nonstop flights to popular destinations this December

United passengers will soon have a cheaper airfare option when booking their next flight — but they better pack light.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – United Airlines announced on Wednesday it will add nonstop flights between Milwaukee and two popular Florida destinations starting December 17..

Flight officials say the daily service will be to Fort Myers and Tampa Florida with tickets now available for purchase on the United Airlines website.

United Airlines shares the flights will be operated with full-size Airbus A319 aircraft, featuring in-flight Wi-Fi and First, Economy Plus, and Economy seating.

“It’s fantastic to see that United Airlines is expanding its presence from our hometown airport,” said

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “These new flights to Florida will give travelers another great option to access the west coast of Florida, which is a very popular destination for travelers from our region.”

Ankit Gupta, United’s Vice President of Domestic Network Planning concludes, “We look forward to offering Milwaukee customers more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter.”

