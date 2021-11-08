United Airlines ending service to Central Wisconsin, says route ‘not sustainable’

MOSINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone flying out of Central Wisconsin Airport in 2022 will not be using United Airlines, as the company decided to end its service over the route’s ‘sustainability’.

In a statement to Local 5, United Airlines says that due to the long-term sustainability of the route, they will end service to Central Wisconsin Airport at the start of the new year.

Central Wisconsin Airport is in Mosinee.

United Airlines officials say that there are multiple factors when determining a successful route including:

  • Overall network
  • Fleet
  • Resources at their regional partners
  • Yields

Which of those factors had the biggest impact on United Airlines’ decision to end service to CWA was not given.

The company did say they are working with impacted customers to help make alternate plans.

There was no further information provided, and Central Wisconsin Airport has not released any comment or details of the situation. They did recently announce the restoration of one of their LED signs.

