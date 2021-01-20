United Health Care’s move means workforce and real estate opportunity

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRVO One city is expanding its workforce while leaving another town with a huge real estate opportunity.

More than 1000 workers are moving to United Health Care’s new building in De Pere.

De Pere’s Mayor James Boyd says, “It’s exciting. A lot of municipalities were trying to get United Health Group to come to their municipality and fortunately we won.”

Even though the workers are leaving Howard, the Village Administrator says it’s not a huge loss.

Paul Evert says, “The good news is if they lived in Howard, there’s still driving just to De Pere and coming home at night.”

Since the workers are staying in Brown county both Howard and De Pere say the move is great for the region.

Evert says, “The best news for the whole area is that we didn’t really lose jobs as a county as a region.”

Boyd says, “These employees will live work and play throughout not just De Pere but all of

Brown county so we should all benefit from this and be excited about this.”

However, Howard officials say they’re having a difficult time finding a tenant for the old United Health Care building.

Evert says, “It’s a little daunting cause the building is twice as big as what they’re moving into.

So they’re moving out of a 400,000 square foot building so trying to fill that with a single user is a difficult task.”

Fewer employees have reported to a standard office space and this pandemic seems to be phasing out corporate life.

Evert says, “What we learned during covid is that there a lot of employees that like the flexibility

Of being at home so they don’t need as much workspace.”

United Health Care’s Regional Media Coordinator Anthony Marusic says, “We anticipate greater efficiencies at the new site, which will help lower operating costs, and align with our mission to make health care more affordable.”