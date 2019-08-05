United Hurricanes soccer club teaching skills on and off the field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The future generation of tomorrow’s soccer superstars are learning what it takes to be a leader both on and off the field.

A series of summer soccer camps are coming to Green Bay hosted by the United Hurricanes soccer club, a local travel soccer team. It’s called “Camp 10” and is a co-ed camp designed for players ages 5-12 years old, looking to become a more creative soccer player.

Drills and training will focus on creating a better all-around player with time spent on attacking minded movements, becoming a playmaker and being a leader both on and off the field. There will even be a “Soccer 101” history lesson with campers learning about some of the top players in the world that play the #10 position.

The Hurricanes’ soccer camp runs August 19-22, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find more information on the United Hurricanes website right here.