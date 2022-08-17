APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the United Way Fox Cities Hub, home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank.

According to a release, one out of every three American families are struggling with not having enough diapers for their baby. In low-income households, a single diaper may have to last an entire day, increasing the baby’s risk of health problems.

“It’s a momentous occasion for us,” said United Way Fox Cities President and CEO Peter Gianopoulos. “It’s going to give us the ability to do more than just packing diapers but to do feminine products and calm down kits for kids that have experienced trauma.”

The United Way Fox Cities has partnered with several community businesses to make this project possible, such as Kimberly-Clark, Boldt, Miron, VPI, and many others.

“People request all the time spaces that they can do activities in,” added Gianopoulos. “It could be putting together backpacks for back to school, those types of things where we’re able to have a spot where we can drop off supplies as well as get them shipped out.”

All the products will be staying within the Fox Cities and helping out local community families that are in desperate need of these supplies.

“We can do anything from socks, toothbrushes, anything the community can think of, we’re able to do in this,” explained Gianopoulos.

For more information bout United Way Fox Cities, you can visit its website here.