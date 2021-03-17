“United We Stand” mental health campaign at UW Oshkosh for students and alumni

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)- The “United We Stand” mental health campaign officially kicked off on the UW Oshkosh campus with a focus on students and alumni who have served in the Military. In recent months, tragedy has struck the campus, as a former student and current student both committed suicide.

UW Oshkosh Counseling Center

“Recently we lost a couple of student Veterans over the last couple months, back in December and January,” said Timber Smith, Veterans Resource Center Coordinator. Smith told Local5’s Eric Richards that one of the students reached out to him, to speak on the situation with the other student. “One of them in particular came for help, we lost him anyway,” said Smith. Since that tragic event, Smith has made prevention of suicides among Veterans his top priority. “They were coming to me to let me know that it was on their mind, that it was heavy,” said Smith.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Suicides are up among Veterans. According to the Veterans Affairs National Suicide Data Report, from 2008-2016, more than 6,000 Veterans committed suicide. In 2016, the suicide rate was 1.5 times higher among Veterans, than non-Veteran adults. The United We Stand is focused on changing those statistics for the better. “I definitely feel that it’s the type of thing that can break the stigma associated with seeking help with mental health issues,” said Steve Freund, student Veteran who works at VRC.

Corrie Gifford is a student employee of VRC and the daughter of an Army Veteran. Her father served multiple tours overseas and when he returned he needed help. “He is now 100% disabled with PTSD, but before that he was undiagnosed,” said Gifford. The process of getting him to that point was very difficult, and her father was self-medicating to cope. “There is help for you if you are going through something,” said Gifford.

Another student Veteran, Joshua Newbert, says that he also has had some mental health challenges that he has sought help for. ” My mental health is not the best, but it’s getting better. Coming here actually gave me the strength to go seek mental help,” said Newbert. Not all Veterans have seen active combat, with a number of roles to fill within each branch of our Armed Forces. More information on “United We Stand” can be found here.