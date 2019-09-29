University Avenue set to temporarily close

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — University Avenue at North Webster Avenue in Green Bay will be temporarily closing starting Monday, Sept. 30.

The Green Bay Public Works announced the closure as part of the North Webster Avenue reconstruction project. The affected roadway segment is from North Quincy Street to North Irwin Avenue.

The closure will stay in place until Oct. 13. When the intersection reopens, a minimum of one travel lane will be open through the intersection at University Avenue for the remainder of the project.

A detour route will be established along North Quincy Street, Radisson Street and North Irwin Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.