GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

University of Wisconsin Green Bay celebrates communication week with ‘3x3x3’ event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay (UWGB) communication students participated in the 3 X 3 X 3 event on Thursday at the Weidner Center.

The 3x3x3 event focused on giving students a chance to showcase their work and present their networking skills.

The event consisted of 10 teams of students getting three minutes for presentations, three minutes for questions, and three minutes for feedback on their projects.

Student and participant, Mikaylah Martens says, “I feel like all the questions that people asked really challenged me in ways that I’ve never been challenged before and ways of thinking as well.”

For more information on the UWGB 2020 communication week visit http://www.uwgbcommweek.com/events.html.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

High School Theater

More High School Theater

Trending Stories