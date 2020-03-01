University of Wisconsin Green Bay celebrates communication week with ‘3x3x3’ event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay (UWGB) communication students participated in the 3 X 3 X 3 event on Thursday at the Weidner Center.

The 3x3x3 event focused on giving students a chance to showcase their work and present their networking skills.

The event consisted of 10 teams of students getting three minutes for presentations, three minutes for questions, and three minutes for feedback on their projects.

Student and participant, Mikaylah Martens says, “I feel like all the questions that people asked really challenged me in ways that I’ve never been challenged before and ways of thinking as well.”

For more information on the UWGB 2020 communication week visit http://www.uwgbcommweek.com/events.html.