GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”

According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green Bay Police Department was sent to James Temp Hall, a student apartment building on campus, for a welfare check on a student who appeared under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively.

University police officers located the man on the first floor of the building and began speaking with him, noting that he was showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers searched the student’s backpack and located prescription medication, suspected marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

As the University Police Department began attempts to search the student, a concealed firearm fell onto the floor. Officers were able to take the man into custody without incident.

While searching the man, an extended pistol magazine capable of holding 29 rounds was located. The seized .40 Smith & Wesson firearm originated as a Polymer 80 pistol blank, commonly referred to as a Ghost Gun.

The student was booked into the Brown County jail on multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.