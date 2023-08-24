GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s Chancellor told his staff for the first time this week that the school’s athletics program has been on probation since November 2022.

The probation comes after the University failed to invest the money necessary to retain Division I status.

Chancellor Mike Alexander justified his decision to tell his faculty now by saying, “I was simply trying to explain to the university that we have all these financial pressures on us right now for all kinds of reasons. It could be that we had a long-time tuition freeze, declining in state investments in higher education in Wisconsin, all the things that place pressures on us, but that we are committed to having a Division I athletic program.”

According to Alexander, if UWGB violates the probation, the school would not only lose its D1 Status but forfeit its ability to participate in championships. However, he says he is not worried about that happening.

“We continue to invest in athletics. It’s really important to the university. We know it’s important to the community, and we’ve increased our investment. This happened as I became Chancellor. we have switched it and started to move toward making sure that we have a properly-funded athletic program,” Alexander says.

The probation will continue through the 2030-2031 school year.