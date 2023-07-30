MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who authorities were not able to identify was arrested on a trespassing charge after being found watching TV at a fraternity house in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the 200 block of West Lakelawn Place just before 11 p.m. on July 24 when a man called officers after seeing a stranger watching TV in the main living area of his fraternity house.

Officers entered the residence and were able to take the man into custody. However, authorities say that efforts to positively identify him were unsuccessful.

The man’s prints will be sent to the FBI for identification, officers noted in the release.

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling and Obstructing charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were provided.