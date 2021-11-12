Unknown odor shuts down school in northern Wisconsin, students & staff ill

SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A middle school in Washburn County has been shut down since Nov. 10 after an ‘expoy-like odor’ made over 40 students and staff feel ill.

According to the Spooner Area School District, the middle school building will be closed until they are given the all-clear to reopen. The district says they are aware of 24 students and 20 staff members who received medical treatment.

The district also mentions that two students were transported to a medical facility out of the area for additional care. School officials are working with the Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services.

Currently, the source of the odor has not been determined. Officials say that multiple carbon monoxide level tests show normal levels. The epoxy-like odor is still present in parts of the school.

School at Spooner High School and Spooner Elementary School will reportedly continue as scheduled. The district did not mention in the middle school plans to reopen on Monday.

Spooner is roughly 3 hours and 45 minutes northwest of Green Bay.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.