GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An unknown respiratory illness affecting dogs is spreading across the country. The illness has been spotted in 13 states and has affected more than 200 dogs.

Veterinarian Amelia Gessner says isolating your dog will keep your pet healthy.

“The way they get this would be from being around other dogs who are sick, and because we don’t know what this is, we don’t know if dogs are contagious before they’re sick, probably based on how respiratory disease goes,” stated Gessner.

The American Veterinary Medical Association is investigating the cause of the illness.

Gesser suggests testing to prevent the spread of the illness.

“If you think your dogs have this illness, then I would contact your vet right away, and I would recommend spending the money on the testing. Both government labs and commercial labs around the country are working on trying to figure this out, but the need samples in order to figure this out,” stated Gessner.

Reports of the illness have come in from neighboring states like Illinois and Indiana.