(WFRV) – Culver’s, widely renowned as Wisconsin’s go-to fast-casual restaurant, unveiled a brand new signature sauce, which can be used for all different purposes.

Whether it’s the savory taste of an onion ring or the warm crunch of our Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, the sauce’s unique combination of ingredients brings out even more of the Culver’s flavor cues our guests know and love.

Culver’s describes its signature sauce as creamy and tangy with notes of buttermilk, Parmesan cheese, a touch of spice, and a hint of savory bleu cheese.

Culver’s new Signature Sauce is creamy and tangy, with notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan, and a whisper of bleu cheese. (Culver’s)

The sauce has already been rolled out at over 900 Culver’s restaurants nationwide, drawing a strong, positive response from guests.

“When we set out to make a signature sauce, we wanted to make sure it was truly an ‘only at Culver’s’ experience that perfectly complements our menu,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “Our signature sauce is unique – the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it’s accompanying.”

Adkins continued to say that in addition to the Culver’s Signature Sauce, the restaurant has released two more sauces.

Culver’s released Ken’s Boom Boom Sauce, which is described as creamy and spicy, featuring a variety of fiery chili peppers, Dijon mustard, and garlic to make a savory sauce that isn’t afraid to bring the flavor or the heat.

In addition to Ken’s Boom Boom Sauce, Culver’s debuted a brand new Della Terra Marinara, bringing bright tomatoes, herbs, and spices to make the perfect red sauce.

We probably don’t recommend putting the new sauces on Culver’s frozen custard, but we have seen weirder things happen.

To learn more about Culver’s menu and find items to pair with the new Signature Sauce, you can click here.