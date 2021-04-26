FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Unprecedented need challenges the Fox Cities Salvation Army’s budget

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This pandemic has been tough on food pantries across Wisconsin and this increased demand for food –left one local food pantry at a temporary loss.

When unexpected need happens the Salvation Army is there to help and during this pandemic–need– has challenged the Salvation Army’s budget.

According to the Fox Cities Salvation Army’s Annual Giving Report, there was plenty of giving – nearly 1.8 million– and also plenty of need.

Patrick Leigl, Fox Cities Salvation Army Social Services Director says, “We were serving about 35 to 40 families a day. That had jumped to about 90 at a high about on average about 70 families almost double.”

The Salvation Army Fox Cities’ food pantry experienced unprecedented giving during this pandemic which put them over budget by 200,000 dollars.

According to the Salvation Army’s Giving Report, the Fox Cities food pantry served over one million pounds of food to more than 24,000 clients.

Now, things are looking up for the Salvation Army, because the Leigl says once stimulus funds started coming in less food went out and the need has decreased. “It has leveled off and we are very very fortunate cause the community support that we have received and the government support that the families now get or are currently getting has helped a lot.”

Even though the Fox Cities Salvation Army is out of the red; they still expect the demand for food to continue to increase until the end of this year.

