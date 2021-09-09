Unscheduled Closure: WisDOT closes WIS 42 in Door Co. Friday due to utility emergency

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – A local utility emergency has set in motion an unscheduled closure on WIS 42 in the Village of Ephraim.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Door County closure will take place on Friday, Sept. 10.

According to a release, WIS 42 will be closed from Orchard Road to N. Shore Road starting at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m.

Officials say the local municipality will be working to repair a broken sanitary sewer line and drivers can detour the impacted area by using County Q and WIS 57.