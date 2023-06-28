DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Health officials have announced the state’s first confirmed case of the West Nile Virus in a horse this year after an unvaccinated horse in western Wisconsin tested positive for the virus.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), a 21-year-old Paint mare in Dunn County recently tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), officials announced on June 28.

Symptoms of WNV in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness, depression, loss of appetite, muscle tremors, teeth grinding, inability to swallow, head pressing, excessive sweating, and going down with an inability to get up.

The disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people and is fatal in 30-40% of horses showing signs of illness.

While humans can be infected by WNV, the virus does not pass directly between people and horses. Officials say the only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite.

The DATCP is encouraging horse owners to speak with their veterinarians about vaccinating their horses for WNV. The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) recommends vaccinating for both WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis as part of the core vaccine protocol, the release states.

More information on WNV and tips for minimizing mosquito exposure can be found here.