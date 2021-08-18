FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UP man arrested in Wisconsin after trying to meet Oshkosh teenager

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Ishpeming was arrested in Wisconsin after he spoke with an undercover agent about having sexual activity with a 15-year-old.

According to officials, 42-year-old Scott Sundberg was arrested on August 13 by local and federal authorities. Sundberg reportedly started exchanging messages with someone who he thought was the parent of a 15-year-old Oshkosh girl.

Sundberg allegedly expressed repeated interest in having sexual activities with the girl. He also sent pornographic images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Unbeknownst to him, Sundberg was actually talking to an undercover agent working as a part of Operation Kick Boxer. The operation is a collaborative effort that includes the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Sundberg was arrested when he arrived in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. He is alleged to have used a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

If he is convicted, Sundberg will face a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years and up to life in prison.

