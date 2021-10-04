Up to $4.5 million in business tax credits to be awarded to Agropur for brand-new $168 million-dollar Little Chute facility

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday morning, Agropur President Doug Simon made an announcement at Steffens Dairy Farms.

“We proudly announce the expansion of our facility in Little Chute, Wisconsin,” he said, “representing an investment of 168 million dollars.”

To build the new cheese factory, the State of Wisconsin and WEDC will provide up to $4.5 million in business tax credits.

“Wisconsin farms are our past, our present, and obviously our future,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said. “With this expansion, Agropur is estimating they will be purchasing nearly 60 million dollars more per year in additional milk from farms just like the Steffens.”

The Steffens served as hosts for the announcement.

“We started out with 64 cows over there,” Lorraine Steffens said, pointing at a barn. “After a number of years, we built our new building that houses 120.”

The expansion of the Agropur facility makes one less thing for the family dairy to worry about.

“We’ll always have a place for our milk to go,” Steffens said, “and I think that’s important because farmers don’t always know if that’s going to be continuing.”

Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski was also on hand for the announcement.

“This plant is going to be a destination for Wisconsin’s high quality, nutritious milk supply that comes right here, from farmers in this area,” he said.

The expansion will keep local dairy farmers working, and a tradition in Little Chute.

“We’re excited to be building the plant in Wisconsin,” Simon said, “and specifically in Little Chute, which…was the home of the original family plant.”

The new Little Chute facility is expected to open in late 2022.

54 jobs are expected to be created by the expansion.