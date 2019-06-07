UPDATE: 11-month-old dies after being rescued from house fire

11-month-old dies after being rescued from house fire

FRIDAY 6/7/19 5:05 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police say an 11-month-old has died as a result of a Friday morning fire.

Green Bay Police and Metro Fire were called to 2519 Wisconsin Avenue for a structure fire Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officials say it was determined that a baby was inside the home. The baby was located and immediate lifesaving efforts were performed.

The baby was transported to a local hospital along with a 20-year-old female.

The female patient is in stable condition at this time.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

FRIDAY 6/7/19 12:50 p.m.

More information has been released by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department about the structure fire on Wisconsin Ave.

The Department responded at 7:25 a.m. to reports of smoke and flames as well as a child trapped on the second floor.

Crews put up a ladder to the second-floor window and went in to search for the child. They encountered heavy smoke and high heat inside the room but were able to find the child.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes with an overhaul needed to extinguish all hidden fires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary dollar loss is $75,000.

1-year-old rescued after being trapped in house fire, 7 people removed from home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Seven people have been rescued from a house fire in Green Bay.

A one-year-old was trapped in the home when the house was on fire, but fire crews were able to rescue the child.

The seven people rescued have been taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was at home on Wisconsin Avenue.

East Shore Drive remains closed between Nicolet and Danz.

Local 5 has crews on the scene.