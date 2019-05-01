UPDATE: Man found guilty for starting fire at St. Matthew’s in Allouez

MONDAY 3/2/2020 10:40 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay man charged with starting a fire inside St. Matthew’s Church in Allouez has been found guilty of arson in Brown County Court.

Court documents show 19-year-old Mackenzie Guillen appeared in court on Feb. 28 for a plea hearing. Guillen was previously charged one count of burglary of building or dwelling, one count of arson of building, and three criminal damage to property.

In May of 2019, Guillen allegedly forced entry into St. Matthew’s and started a small fire in the entryway with paper and a Bible.

Guillen also reportedly threw a wine bottle through the window of another church and broke a window at a nearby home.

Court documents show Guillen is scheduled to appear in court again in May for a sentencing hearing.

THURSDAY 5/30/19 11:36 a.m.

Makenzie Guillen, the Green Bay man that has been charged with setting a fire inside St. Matthew’s Church in Allouez, has waived his preliminary hearing.

He’ll be back in court for an arraignment hearing on June 17th.

THURSDAY 5/2/2019 4:00 p.m.

18-year-old Mackenzie Guillen of Green Bay has been formally charged in the St. Matthew’s arson investigation.

Guillen has been charged with one count of Arson of a Building without Owner’s Consent, one count of Burglary-Building or Dwelling, and three counts of Criminal Damage to Property.

Guillen’s bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

He will appear in court for his preliminary hearing May 23.

WEDNESDAY 5/1/2019 12:03 p.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay is responding to an alleged forced entry and arson incident at St. Matthews.

The Diocese says they have been informed by authorities that the crime does not appear to be specifically targeting religious institutions.



“I was so disappointed to learn early this morning there was a fire at St. Matthew’s Church in Allouez and that most likely it was caused by an arsonist,” said Bishop David L. Ricken. “Fr. Bob Kabat, the good parishioners of St. Matthew’s, and the troubled person who caused this are in my thoughts and prayers.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody and is continuing to investigate.

A destructive trip through Allouez started with a wine bottle and ended with an 18-year-old man in jail.

“Our three areas are Beaumont Street, Webster Avenue, and Riverside Drive,” said Capt. Jody Lemmens from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

On Beaumont–in the 10 o’clock hour–police say the suspect chucked a wine bottle through a window.

And then, a few hours later at around 1:40 a.m., he smashed his way into the chapel at St. Matthew’s nearby.

“There was a small fire that was set in the entryway,” she said. “It appeared to be some paperwork and a Bible that was set on fire. They were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage.”

It does not appear to be a hate-crime, and that was not the end of it. At about 3:30 in the morning, he made his way to another neighborhood where police say he broke another home’s window and rang the doorbell.

“He opened the door, asked what he could do to assist him,” said Lemmens. The male indicated that he should call the cops and walk away.”

The suspect wandered off onto the Fox River Trail and was picked up by police just minutes later.

“The second complainant did say that he appeared a bit incoherent,” she said. “So, whether he was under the influence of something or not, we’re not certain right now.”

WEDNESDAY 5/1/2019 5:24 a.m.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Department are working together to find the person(s) responsible in a suspected case of forced entry and arson at St. Matthew’s Church.

It happened around 1:41 a.m. Wednesday at the church on 2575 S. Webster Avenue when the fire department was called out for a fire alarm at the building. Once crews arrived, they found evidence of forced entry and arson.

The small fire was contained to the church area.

The sheriff’s department searched the church and a nearby school for suspects, but did not find any.