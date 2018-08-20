UPDATE: Kaukauna man sentenced for 2018 OWI crash that killed Appleton woman, hospitalized 13-year-old

FRIDAY 5/29/2020 8:01 a.m.

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Kaukauna man has been sentenced after hitting a then-13-year-old boy riding his bicycle in the Village of Harrison in 2018.

Authorities say Codi Miller was riding his motorcycle at around 8 p.m. in August 2018 with 53-year-old Kimberly Anderson as his passenger. Miller struck a young teenager from Appleton, who was riding a bicycle, near the intersection of State Park Road and County Highway KK.

The 13-year-old was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital. Miller was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Anderson died as the scene due to injuries she sustained in the crash.

Miller was charged with multiple felony counts following the incident, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle – second or more offense, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration – second or more offense, knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked causing the death of another, OWI causing injury, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, knowingly operating vehicle while revoked causing great bodily harm to another, and failure to install an ignition interlock device – violating a court order.

According to the criminal complaint, DOT records indicated that Miller was revoked due to alcohol and had three prior OWI convictions. The complaint also says DOT records indicated Miller had a .02 operating restriction. Miller reportedly had a .210 blood-alcohol content on the evening of the incident.

Miller was found guilty of all charges in a jury trial. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 14 years of extended supervision.

WEDNESDAY 8/22/2018 2:30 p.m.

Codi Miller has been formally charged in Calumet County on the charges previously reported by Local 5.

According to court documents, should Miller make bond and be released, he would not be allowed to enter any taverns or be in or around any establishment where the main purpose is the sale and/or consumption of alcohol, including liquor stores.

Miller is not allowed contact with the immediate family members of the woman who died.

The judge also ordered Miller to install a Transdermal Alcohol Monitoring system before release and not tamper with or remove the system without court approval.

Miller is also ordered not to leave Wisconsin without permission of the Court.

The court document says Miller may not operate a motor vehicle and may not possess any alcohol on his person, in any residence, or occupied motor vehicle.

Cash bond was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 30th at 8:30 a.m. at the Calumet County Courthouse.

WEDNESDAY 8/22/2018 12:16 p.m.

22-year-old Codi Miller of Kaukauna has been charged on multiple Felony counts and one Misdemeanor:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle (2nd+). Felony C Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration (2nd+). Felony C Knowingly Operating Motor Vehicle While Revoked-Cause Death of Another. Felony H OWI-Cause Injury. Felony H Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration-Cause Injury (2+). Felony H Knowingly Operating Motor Vehicle While Revoked-Cause Great Bodily Harm to Another. Felony I Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device-Violate Court Order. Misd. U

According to the criminal complaint, DOT records indicated that Miller was revoked due to alcohol and had three prior OWI convictions (July 15, 2017, September 18, 2016, October 5, 2014).

The complaint also says DOT records indicated Miller had a .02 operating restriction.

According to the complaint, Miller had a .210 blood alcohol content on the evening of the incident.

WEDNESDAY 8/22/2018 9:14 a.m.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Codi Miller of Kaukauna is being held at the Calumet County jail facing homicide charges after a fatal motorcycle crash.

Officials say Miller is being charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and knowingly operating while his license was revoked.

The woman killed in the crash has been identified as Kimberly Anderson.

The 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.

TUESDAY 8/21/2018 5:42 p.m.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department says one person is in custody after a motorcycle vs. bicycle crash Sunday night.

A court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

MONDAY 8/20/2018 5:32 A.M.

One woman is dead and alcohol is believed to be a factor after a motorcycle vs. bicycle crash Sunday night.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department says it happened around 8:19 p.m. when they were notified of the crash at the intersection of State Park Road and County Highway KK.

The department says a 13-year-old male from Appleton was southbound on State Park Road crossing County Highway KK when his bicycle was struck by a motorcycle. He was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah by ambulance, and later flown to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital, and is in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Department says the motorcycle, driven by a 22-year-old man from Kaukauna, was traveling eastbound on County Highway KK. The driver was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old woman from Appleton, died at the scene due to injuries she sustained.

The crash remains under investigation.