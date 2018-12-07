UPDATE: Former YMCA worker sentenced for sexual assault of child

WEDNESDAY 8/14/19 11:33 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The man accused of sexually assaulting a toddler was sentenced Wednesday.

B.T. Adams, 76, pled no contest to 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child after the Oshkosh YMCA provided video to police showing Adams was “observed having sexual contact with the three-year-old” last November.

Adams now faces one year in jail and six years of probation. Court records show Adams is ineligible for either the Substance Abuse Program and the Challenge Incarceration Program.

He is eligible for Huber if in compliance with jail facility regulations.

Court records further show Adams is not to have contact with the victim or her family or with anyone under the age of 18.

Adams is a former YMCA daycare worker who also played Santa at the YMCA.

THURSDAY 12/13/2018 3:00 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Oshkosh Police held a press conference in reference to the incident that occurred at the YMCA involving a 75-year-old male who was arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and False Imprisonment.

Adams was formally charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault-sexual contact with a child under 13, and two counts of first-degree sexual assault-sexual assault with a child under 13.

Tom Blaze, president & CEO of the Oshkosh Community YMCA also released a statement,

“The safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be very important to the Oshkosh Community YMCA. For more than 60 years, the Oshkosh Community YMCA has served our community with distinction and pride as an organization focused on youth development. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigation into the facts surrounding this situation. Those with questions regarding this situation should contact the Oshkosh Police Department directly at 920-236-5700.”

FRIDAY 12/7/2018 1:37 p.m.

An Oshkosh man has been arrested after reports of inappropriate conduct with a child.

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 75-year-old man on December 6th after receiving information that he had inappropriate conduct with a child on November 27th.

The man is an employee of the YMCA on W. 20th Avenue and has worked in different capacities and was currently working at the YMCA’s child drop off daycare center.

He was taken into custody for 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and false imprisonment.