UPDATE: Aftermath of EF 1 tornado in Upper Penisula

UPDATE 9/1/20: National Weather Service Marquette (NWS) has classified Monday’s tornado as an EF 1 tornado. The estimated wind speed could have reached up to 95 miles per hour. The path length for this tornado was approximately less than half a mile and overall path width was about 150 to 200 yards. Matt Zika, a meteorologist with NWS, stated the tornado was on the ground less than a minute, this is why a tornado warning was not given.

“Yesterday was very interesting because the atmosphere wasn’t necessarily very conducive for a widespread, severe weather across Upper Michigan. In fact, the storm that came through here didn’t even have any lightening associated with it. But, there was plenty of wind energy in the atmosphere. Which was enough to just spin up a very brief tornado that happened to touch down here just west of Escanaba,” said Zika.

The Delta County tornado is the third one to be reported this August in the Upper Peninsula, two of them occurring in Iron County. The U.P. averages about one tornado per year.

UPDATE 8/31/20, 6:24 p.m. : The Delta County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on its Facebook “A tornado touched down on US-2 near K Ln taking down some power lines and damaging property in that area. Some storage units at the Pine Ridge Storage were damaged. A detour has been set up on J.5 Rd to Old State Rd to K.5 Rd. If traveling through that area, please use a different route if possible.”

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, there have been reports of a tornado in the Escanaba area.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., reports say a tornado touched down about three miles west of Escanaba.

There is a report of debris in the roadway on US – 2 west of Escanaba between J.5 Road and K.5 Road in Wells Township.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area and use alternate routes of travel if possible.

Further information will be released when possible. The tornado could still be in the area. Take shelter if possible. No injuries are reported.

