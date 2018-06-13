UPDATE: Appleton mom sentenced for death of disabled daughter

FRIDAY 3/6/2020

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mother convicted of neglecting her 13-year-old disabled daughter and causing her death has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Brianna Gussert of Appleton was found dead in her bedroom in May 2017. Her mother, 39-year-old Nicole Gussert, was given two years credit for time served and 10 years of probation during sentencing in Outagamie County Circuit Court on Thursday.

She was sentenced to an additional four years for selling her prescription Adderall to friends. Prosecutors say Gussert treated her dog better than her own daughter.

Gussert told the court she had loved her daughter very much and that she “failed her.”

Appleton Mom Charged in Child Neglect Case

THURSDAY 2/14/2019

Nicole Gussert plead no contest today in Outagamine County Court but was ultimately found guilty.

Gussert was charged with one count of Neglecting of a Child and three counts of Possession with intent to sell Amphetamines.

Two of the other drug charges against her were dismissed.

Gussert is due back in court on April 17 for her sentencing.

More details in death of 13-year-old, Appleton mother facing up to 25 years for neglect

THURSDAY 6/13/2018

A child neglect case in Appleton resulted in the death of 13-year-old Brianna Gussert last May.

Her mother, 37-year-old Nicole Gussert, was charged this week in her death.

The criminal complaint describes the details of Brianna’s death and it was clear the teenager suffered.

Neighbors Local 5 spoke to who did not want to go on camera said Nicole’s children always seemed happy and well dressed.

The criminal complaint says when officers arrived at Gussert’s home on Winnebago street in Appleton the house smelled like rotten food, human waste and death.

The city of Appleton’s Health Department had marked the home as unfit for human habitation.

On may, 29, 2017 Brianna Gussert was found upstairs in her bed.

The criminal report also revealed the diaper she was wearing when she was found weighed 1.25 pounds.

Officers asked Nicole when she last changed Brianna’s diaper.

According to the complaint she said she could not remember.

She was also asked if she remembered when she last fed the 13-year-old to which Nicole cried and said “I don’t.”

Brianna’s autopsy showed she died of several different issues including sepsis and dehydration.

She had green and red discoloration throughout her body but no traumatic injuries were found.

Nicole Gussert has been charged with one count of child neglect resulting in death and three counts of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.

Gussert is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Her preliminary hearing has been set for June 19.