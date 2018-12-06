UPDATE: Appleton man pretending to be doctor reaches plea deal

THURSDAY 12/19/19 11:56 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton man accused of posing as a doctor has reached a plea deal with Outagamie County prosecutors.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Kyle Larsen appeared in Outagamie County Court for his plea hearing Thursday morning. In December 2018, Larsen was charged with 18 counts, including 6 counts of False Representation, a count of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and 4 counts of Practicing Medicine Without a License among others.

Larsen was found guilty of 3 counts of False Representation, 2 counts of Manufacture or Deliver Prescription Drug, 1 count of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, 2 counts of Practicing Medicine Without a License, 3 counts of Practicing Pharmacy Without a License, and 2 counts of Unlicensed Practice of Psychology.

Larsen will be sentenced at a later, undetermined date.

Appleton’s Fake Doctor Will Go to Trial

WEDNESDAY 12/12/18 1:09 p.m.

Kyle Larsen will be going to trial. The Appleton man, accused of posing as a doctor, has waived his preliminary trial. His arraignment is scheduled for December 17th at 11 a.m.

Appleton’s Fake Doctor, Kyle Larsen, Faces at Least 50 Years Behind Bars

WEDNESDAY 12/05/18 10:39 p.m.

The 32-year-old Appleton man accused of posing as a doctor and prescribing medication made his first appearance in court today.

Kyle Larsen, who went by the name Dr. Ellis, was taken into custody last Thursday.

Larsen claimed to be a doctor of osteopathic medicine, a psychologist and a chiropractor to various patients.

This is not his first run in with the law.

“He has a he has a prior conviction for 2017 that he also has two prior retail thefts where he was placed on probation and ultimately revoked back in 2013,” says Outagamie county district attorney Melinda Tempelis.

Larsen set up his illegal practice, Medical Psychology of Wisconsin, LLC on Wisconsin Avenue.

18 counts are listed in Larsen’s criminal complaint including 6 counts of false representation, a count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and 4 counts of practicing medicine without a license among others.

The criminal complaint notes Larsen disclosed to multiple patients that he was a former meth addict that had gone to rehab.

“He had certainly had significant contact with some patients who have extreme mental health issues that needed real medical assistance, specifically one person who was diagnosed with schizophrenia,” says Tempelis.

We’ll refer to that individual as patient one.

The complaint says Larsen gave her an unknown shot and red drops to take.

He had her Medicare and Medicaid cards and told her he’d see her for free, to which Larsen said he offered free help to help him get started.

Patient two worked with Larsen in the past.

He suggested that they wean her from her lithium pills and that she take Ritalin instead.

She declined his prescription, but took a bottle he gave her for free.

Larsen also prescribed Amoxicillin to another patient for a tick bite.

The complaint goes on to say Larsen had several text conversations with said clients including patient 4.

She said he asked about her sex drive and their talk therapy sessions led to electro-convulsive therapy in which Larsen connected electrodes to her head.

Her 10-11 visits came to a total of $1000.

Larsen told officers he had been taking several medications including Zoloft, Zolpidem and other meds for anxiety.

He has a preliminary exam set for next wednesday.

His bond is currently set for $200,000.