UPDATE: Brian Sullivan convicted after 2018 boating accident that killed two Neenah sisters

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brian Sullivan was convicted on six counts following a boating accident on Lake Winnebago that caused the deaths of two Neenah sisters in August 2018.

According to court records, Sullivan was convicted of six counts including, Homicide by Use of Vehicle with PAC, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle, and Homicide by Negligent Operation/Vehicle.

Sullivan is expected to be sentenced on December 9 in the Winnebago County Court.

Case moves to trial in '18 Lake Winnebago boating deaths of two sisters

THURSDAY 5/23/2019 10:32 a.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) –Brian Sullivan appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday morning for his preliminary hearing. Sullivan is charged with two counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, otherwise known as prohibited alcohol concentration, in the August 2018 boating deaths of two sisters.

The Winnebago County Judge ruled there was enough probable cause to move the judicial process forward and continue to trial. The $10,000 bond set on April 1st will continue. Sullivan's arraignment is scheduled for June 19th at 8:30 a.m.

Sullivan Makes Initial Court Appearance

4/1/2019 4:51 p.m.

44-year-old Neenah man Brian Sullivan made his first court appearance today, stemming from his involvement in the deadly boat collision on Lake Winnebago. Sullivan will be back in court May 23rd for his preliminary hearing.

Man Charged in August Boat Crash that Killed Two Sisters

2/18/2019

A man that was operating a boat which collided with and killed two Neenah sisters over the summer was charged in Winnebago County court today.

44-year-old Brian Sullivan was charged with two counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Sullivan was above the legal limit of .08 while operating the boat.

Back in August, 26-year-old Lauren Laabs and her 20-year-old sister Cassandra were on a boat on Lake Winnebago with their parents and family dog when it collided with another boat throwing the sisters and their dog into the water.

All three died as a result.



DNR Report Shows Both Drivers Were Drinking Before Deadly Boat Crash

9/13/2018

A report from the DNR is revealing more information on the deadly boat crash that claimed the lives of two young women from Neenah and their family dog in August.

The report shows that both Kim Laab, the operator of the boat going westbound that hit the other boat, and Brian Sullivan, the operator of the boat going northbound, had been drinking.

Both men took blood alcohol tests, and the results are pending.

The report also includes a diagram of the crash. It shows that the Laabs, who were coming from the west, hit the Sullivans, who were going north, but the Laabs had the right-of-way.

The Laabs would have been able to see the green light on the right side of the Sullivans’ boat, which is a signal that tells the driver they have the right-of-way. The left side of the boat would have a red light, indicating to the driver of the other boat that they do not have the right-of-way.

Kim Laabs and Brian Sullivan, the two drivers of the boats, told authorities that they did not see each other on the water.

The report said that the sky was clear and the water was calm, but it was nighttime. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Lauren Laabs, 26, and Cassandra Laabs, 20, were sisters and died after they were thrown from their family’s boat, along with their dog, who also died.

Kim and Cheryl Laabs, and Brian and Carron Sullivan, all sustained injuries.

The Laabs’ boat was going 10-20 mph, while the Sullivans’ boat was going between 21-40 mph at the time of the crash.

Both boats had life jackets on board, but no one was wearing them.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office told Local 5 that the investigation is still opening, but no charges have been filed.