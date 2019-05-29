UPDATE: Charges recommended for man after stand-off with police

FRIDAY 5/31/2019 10:44 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Police have released the name of the suspect in Wednesday’s stand-off with police.

Officials say a 39-year-old Neenah woman told police her child’s father, 35-year-old Christopher Walsh of Menasha, had accused her of poisoning their 15-month-old daughter’s bottle. The woman told police Walsh was waving a gun around and had threatened to shoot officers if they came to the house. She claims Walsh had been using drugs prior to the incident.

Police say Walsh kept his daughter close to him throughout the incident before finally handing her over to police. Officials say she is with her mother and was not hurt during the incident.

Officials say a search warrant was conducted after the situation was resolved, and they say they found several facsimile guns near where Walsh had been throughout the stand-off. They say drug paraphernalia was also found.

According to the police report, Walsh received a precautionary medical clearance before he was transported to jail and booked on a probation hold. The department has requested he be charged with domestic disorderly conduct, failure to comply with taking a person into custody, and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety.

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 2:23 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Police have released more information about an early morning stand-off Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Fifth Street in Menasha shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Officials say they spoke with the mother of a young child “who said the father was still inside the house with the child and had become upset.”

Reportedly, the mother said the father had “armed himself with” what officials say “the female believed to be a firearm and made statements about having a shootout with police.”

Police then say they escorted the mother away from the scene and created a perimeter around the home for several hours, trying to negotiate with the father.

Officers say they “were able to verify that the child was well, but the subject refused to follow instructions to exit the home so that officers could check on the child as well as assess the emotional condition of the male.”

Because officers believed there was a “potential presence of a firearm and a child in the care of a father who may not be thinking clearly and threatening to shoot police,” the Winnebago County-Wide SWAT team was asked to respond to the scene and take over the situation.

Police from Neenah, Fox Crossing, and the State Patrol assisted Menasha Police in the stand-off.

Reportedly, a “remote device was utilized to make entry into the home during the mid-morning hours” with officers closely behind the unit.

Verbal communication was established within the home, according to officers. Police were then able to assess the emotional state of the father and verify the child was okay.

Officials say negotiations continued until 10:40 Wednesday morning until the male “exchanged the child through a window in the house to officers outside and subsequently surrendered.”

“There were minimal to no physical injuries to anybody involved in the incident,” according to police.

As of the release of this information, no criminal charges have been made against the father. The child

has been reunited with the mother, according to officials.

Neighbor shaken by experience

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 5pm

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — A standoff lasting more than 10 hours in Menasha reached a safe conclusion.

Police were called to a home on the 800 block of fifth street, where a man had barricaded himself inside with a child.

Shortly before midnight, a 9-1-1 call brought police to Fifth Street in Menasha.

A mother told officers that her child was still inside with the father, who had allegedly armed himself.

“He made certain comments over the course of the brief contact with the initial officers on scene, indicating that he wanted to shoot it out with officers,” said Officer Nick Oleszak with the Menasha Police Dept.

From that point, part of the neighborhood was shut down.

And SWAT teams set up a perimeter.

“Well, it was pretty scary,” said Lori Keddell, who lives right across the street from the scene. “It was about two o’clock in the morning.”

A standoff situation that lasted more than 10 hours and for the majority of that time, some folks literally did not have access to their bedrooms because SWAT teams needed to use their houses as an overlook.

“Basically had the SWAT team come into our house and set up a perimeter in our upstairs bedroom to kind of overlook the whole situation,” she said.

They told her and her husband there is a situation across the street, and kept them downstairs.

“There was a lot of them in and out throughout the morning,” said Keddell. “But they were very professional, which I’m real happy about.”

When the standoff came to a safe conclusion, she did not recognize the man who was taken into custody.

“They’ve only been here for maybe nine months or so,” she said. “I never did meet them.”

It is not yet known if drugs or even a weapon was involved at all.

There were no injuries and at the end of this, police say that’s the best result.

“We also appreciate the cooperation and patience of the residents of Menasha, the wider three or four-block area, and especially the 800 block of Fifth Street,” said Oleszak. “Everyone was awesome today.”

Any possible charges will have to wait until the investigation wraps up.

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 11:40 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The situation in Menasha has been resolved and one person is in custody.

According to Menasha Police, a robot first made entry into the residence and officers followed. The suspect came in contact with officers and handed over the child, he then surrendered.

Threats were made against the officers, but none were made against the child.

The PIO Officer for Menasha Police stated that there was no force used, but it was a “heated environment”.

At this time, officials are unsure if the man had a firearm.

They continue to investigate the incident.

No one was injured and the child is now with its mother.

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 9:04 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Menasha Police tell Local 5’s Erinn Taylor they plan on handling the standoff situation in a conservative manner.

They say they will wait as long as it takes to make sure the situation is resolved peacefully.

Police have been in communication with the man inside the home since 7 a.m., but do not yet have an indication of how long the standoff will continue.

Authorities say they believe a child is still in the home with the man.

Several streets in the vicinity of the 800 block of 5th street remain closed.

Lamers Bus worked with local authorities to make arrangements for alternate pickup locations ahead of students going to school.

Erinn Taylor provided an update on the status of the standoff on the Local 5 Facebook page. The video can be seen below.

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 4:35 a.m.

Menasha Police say a man believed to be armed with a gun with a child inside a home in the 800 block of Fifth Street is refusing to cooperate with them, They received a call around midnight, and are asking residents nearby to shelter in place.

The county SWAT team is on scene, and traffic is being re-routed at this time.

The county SWAT team is on scene, and traffic is being re-routed at this time.

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 4:21 a.m.

The Menasha Police Department says they’re working on an active situation in the 800 block of Fifth Street. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Menasha Police Department says they're working on an active situation in the 800 block of Fifth Street. They are asking the public to avoid the area.