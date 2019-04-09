UPDATE: Dogs returning to original shelters, ready for adoption

UPDATE 6/2/2019 8:05 A.M.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus has announced on its Facebook page that the dogs are headed back to their original campuses to be adopted.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/9/2019 6:42 P.M.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus took in 25 dogs after two in transport from Korea tested positive for brucellosis.

The Korean dogs were taken to the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha and the Humane Society of Sheboygan County.

After two of those dogs were found to be infected, the state mandated that all of the dogs already at the two shelters had to be placed in isolation, although they are at low risk for infection.

“They just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” explained President & CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society Anne Reed.

Although the Wisconsin Humane Society is not affiliated with either shelter that took in the Korean dogs, they stepped in to help out, in part because the size and set up of the Door County Campus is ideal for keeping the 25 dogs in isolation while also maintaining normal shelter functions.

Reed told Local 5 that all adoptable dogs previously housed at the shelter were moved to the Green Bay Campus, but normal operations will resume once the new dogs have settled in.

Although the Door County Campus is large enough to provide shelter for the new dogs, the intake is straining resources.

“This is the largest number of dogs that our team here has ever had to care for at the same time,” Reed said.

The Door County Campus is pulling staff from other shelters to help care for the dogs, and are also actively recruiting volunteers to help out.

For more information on volunteering with the Wisconsin Humane Society, click here.

The shelter is also putting out a call for donations of dog toys, soft dog treats, Weiss Walkie leashes, baby wipes, and peanut butter.

Donations can be dropped off at any Wisconsin Humane Society location.