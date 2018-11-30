UPDATE: Oshkosh father found guilty in death of infant son

TUESDAY 1/14/20 6:43 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — An Oshkosh man charged with the death of his 2-month-old son has been found guilty of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Court documents show 29-year-old Cory Lyons entered a no-contest plea in Winnebago County Court Monday.

In November 2018, Lyons reportedly shook the child, causing his head to snap back multiple times.

A CT scan later revealed the child had suffered hemorrhaging in the brain.

Lyons is scheduled to be in court again on March 26.

Father Charged in Death of 2-Month-Old

TUESDAY 12/4/18 3:30 p.m.

Cory Lyons, formerly known as Cory Swatkowski, has been charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in the death of a 2-month-old.

On Thursday, November 29th, Oshkosh Detectives responded to Mercy Medical Center to investigate the death of the child, the mother was interviewed and told detectives that she had to work that evening so she left the child in the care of Lyons for almost three hours. The child was fine when she left.

Through the process of giving the child a bottle, feeding and burping him, the child became fussy. Lyons admitted to being frustrated with the child and jerking him, yelling at him to “stop”.

He admitted to picking him up in a manner to cause his head to snap back and forth approximately five to six times throughout the couple of hours they were home.

While physicians were getting the child ready to be transported to the hospital, he went into respiratory failure. Records reveal that a CT scan showed the child was suffering from hemorrhaging in the brain.

Lyons will be back in court December 10th for further proceedings and a preliminary hearing on December 13th.

Father arrested, charged in death of Oshkosh 2-month-old

FRIDAY 11/30/18 9:14 a.m.

The Oshkosh Police Department says a 27-year-old father has been charged in the death of his 2-month-old son.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of West 8th Street on Thursday around 7:14 p.m.

Police add that the infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy on the boy will be performed today by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No weapons were involved with the incident, and the father has been charged with 1st degree reckless homicide. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

Original Story: Oshkosh PD investigating death of 2-month-old

Friday 11/30/18 5:47 a.m.

The death of a 2-month-old is under investigation by the Oshkosh Police Department.

The department says it happened in the 500 block of W. 8th Avenue.

A 27-year-old male relative of the infant has been taken into custody for 1st degree reckless homicide.

No other details have been provided as the case remains under investigation. Local 5 will provide updates as soon as they become available.