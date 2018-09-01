UPDATE: Flooding Causes Wisconsin Highway Closures

The DOT has updated its list of several highways in Wisconsin that are shut down due to flooding.

The closed highways as of WEDNESDAY EVENING 9/5/2018 are as follows:

Columbia County

I-39 southbound ramp closed to WIS 33 near Portage. No detour.

WIS 127 closed in Wisconsin Dells (Zeitz Road and Lewiston Station Road). No detour.

Crawford County

WIS 131 closed in Soldiers Grove (Pleasant Street to 3rd Street). No detour.

WIS 131 closed at US 60, east of Wauzeka. No detour.

WIS 171 closed between WIS 27 (Mt. Sterling) and US 61 (Rolling Ground). No detour.

Dane County

US 14 closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.

Juneau County

US 12 closed from WIS 82 (Mauston) to County O. No detour.

WIS 33 closed from Union Center to LaValle (Sauk County). No detour.

Marathon County

WIS 107 is closed at North Lane Drive near Hamburg due to high water and culvert damage; traffic detoured via Marathon County A to WIS 97 and WIS 29.

Marquette County

WIS 22 is closed at the Main Street bridge over the Montello River in Montello; traffic detoured via WIS 33, WIS 44 and WIS 73.

Richland County

WIS 56 closed from Viola to River Road. No detour.

WIS 80 closed from County DD to County D (west). No detour.

WIS 131 closed between WIS 56 (Viola) to WIS 82 (LaFarge). No detour.

Sauk County

WIS 33 closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No detour.

WIS 33 closed between Wonewoc (Juneau County) and LaValle. No detour.

WIS 58 closed from County G (Ironton) to WIS 33 (LaValle). No detour.

WIS 136 closed from WIS 33 (Rock Springs) to WIS 154 (Rock Springs). No detour.

WIS 154 closed between WIS 23 (south of Reedsburg) to WIS 136 (Rock Springs). No detour.

Vernon County

WIS 33 closed between Garden Street and Brey Valley Road in Ontario. No detour.

WIS 56 closed from County SS to County S (Liberty). No detour.

WIS 56/WIS 131 closed from West River Road/Sportman Road to Railroad Street in Viola. No detour.

WIS 82 closed from Kickapoo River to North Mills Street (La Farge). No detour.

WIS 131 closed between Ontario and Rockton. Traffic detoured via WIS 82 and WIS 33.

WIS 131 closed from County S to Viola. No detour.

WIS 162 closed from County O (Stoddard) to US 14. No detour.

WIS 162 from US 14 (Coon Valley) to County N (north of Coon Valley). No detour.

Motorists are also reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers, but instead use the designated detour route as many state, county and local roads are experiencing this flooding.

If you have any concerns about travel, you are advised to continue checking 511wi.gov for information regarding statewide impacts.