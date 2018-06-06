UPDATE: Former Little Chute teacher La Vigne found guilty of second sexual assault

THURSDAY 9/19/19 4:55 p.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — A former Little Chute teacher has been found guilty of third-degree sexual assault by a jury.

After two days of jury deliberation, Jason La Vigne was found guilty for his second charge of sexual assault in five months.

According to court documents, La Vigne had sex with a 16-year-old while on a boating trip in the town of Stephenson in June of 2018.

In April, La Vigne was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child in connection with a 1999 allegation.

A sentencing date in Marinette County Court has not been set yet.

Former Little Chute teacher Jason La Vigne found guilty of ’99 sexual assault

FRIDAY 4/26/2019 11:30 a.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Jason La Vigne, a former Little Chute High School teacher, has been found guilty of ‘Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child’ stemming from a 1999 allegation which was reported to the Little Chute School District in 2009.

Fox Valley Metro Police Department arrested La Vigne on June 15th, 2018 after being made aware of the 1999 incident.

In a previous update (found below), Little Chute Superintendent David Botz wrote a report about the allegation in 2009, but concluded that “after thoroughly investigating” there was not enough evidence to suggest that La Vigne acted inappropriately.

Officer Stahmann of the Metro Police Department said allegations of sexual assault were never reported to any police agency or to Child Protective Services.

The trial into this case began on April 23rd at Outagamie County Court; La Vigne was found guilty on April 26th.

Information on La Vigne’s sentencing has not yet been released.

La Vigne is also awaiting trial in Marinette County in May where he has been accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl while on a boating trip in the town of Stephenson in June of 2018.

He will stand trial for a 3rd degree Sexual Assault charge in that case.

MONDAY 7/16/2018 12:15 p.m.

Jason La Vigne’s hearing went quickly, lasting less than an hour.

His lawyer said there was insufficient evidence for La Vigne to stand trial, calling the whole case “nothing but hearsay.”

The judge promptly hand-waived that argument.

La Vigne’s accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl while on a boating trip in the town of Stephenson last month.

He is also facing charges–in a separate case–of repeated sexual assault of a child in Outagamie County from an incident involving a former student in 1999.

La Vigne will be back in court September 21 for a status conference, along with his arraignment.

A trial date could be decided that same day.

TUESDAY 6/19/2018 8:24 a.m.

2009 Little Chute School District Sexual Assault Investigation: Authorities Didn’t Know

The most recent criminal complaint against Jason La Vigne says Little Chute Superintendent David Botz never reported the 2009 district investigation of an alleged sexual assault to authorities.

The criminal complaint is based upon the investigation and report of Officer Stahmann of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

In the complaint, Stahmann says he learned allegations of sexual assault occurring in 1999 were forwarded to the school superintendent, David Botz in 2009.

Stahmann said, Botz wrote a report about the allegation but concluded that “after thoroughly investigating” the allegation, Botz came to the conclusion there was not enough evidence to suggest that La Vigne acted inappropriately.

Officer Stahmann said allegations of sexual assault were never reported to any police agency or to Child Protective Services.

He continues by saying “the incident was not even brought up to the Little Chute School Resource Officer.”

Stahmann reports his discussion with the Little Chute High School counselor, School Resource Officer, and superintended in an excerpt of the criminal complaint below:

Officer Stahmann made contact with Little Chute High School counselor Kevin Pratt.

Pratt remembered learning about the sexual assault allegations in 2009.

Pratt was under the impression that the superintendent informed law enforcement of the incident.

Pratt remembered that Botz told him that the School Resource Officer, Officer Nett, was alerted to the situation.

Pratt went on to describe (the alleged victim) as “sweet, honest as the day is long.”

Pratt also described (the alleged victim) as not having “one ounce of drama” when she was a student.

Pratt stated, “the rationale for her to make this up would be nothing.”

Officer Stahmann reports that Officer Nett, the former School Resource Officer, was interviewed.

Officer Nett confirmed that he was never informed of the 2009 disclosure of sexual assault.

Officer Stahmann made contact with Little Chute School District Superintendent David Botz.

Botz could not recall why he did not inform law enforcement of the sexual assault allegations when they were reported to him in 2009.

MONDAY 6/18/2018 4:40 p.m.

More Charges for Little Chute Teacher, District Acknowledges 2009 Investigation

The Little Chute School District (LCSD) has released a statement saying it shared an investigation conducted in 2009 with Marinette County investigators.

According to the district, a former student came forward in 2009 reporting an incident that allegedly happened in 1999.

LCSD says a full investigation was conducted immediately, but it could not substantiate any evidence of wrongdoing.

Little Chute School District says it has received no other complaints regarding the teacher, and believe no other students were involved.

The school district says it will continue to treat the matter as a confidential personnel matter, and added that no further information will be released at this time.

The statement would not mention the staff member by name, but says the teacher remains on administrative leave.

Outagamie County has charged La Vigne with “Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child”

FRIDAY 6/15/2018 7:33 p.m.

Little Chute Teacher Arrested Again for 1999 Sexual Assault Investigation

The Little Chute teacher who was arrested earlier this month for alleged sexual assault of a minor in Marinette County has been arrested again today.

Fox Valley Metro Police Department arrested Jason La Vigne, 45, on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child in connection with a case involving the sexual assault of a student.

The incident allegedly occurred in 1999 when the victim was a student at Little Chute High School. La Vigne started teaching at Little Chute High School in 1997.

The incident was reported to the Police Department on June 6th.

FRIDAY 6/8/2018 12:32 p.m.

Teacher Violates Bond, Goes to Appleton Graduation Ceremony

The Appleton Police Department has arrested Jason H. La Vigne for violating his bond conditions stemming from his sexual assault arrest.

According to police, a person who saw La Vigne at Appleton West’s graduation ceremony Thursday evening called the Appleton Police Department.

His attendance at the graduation ceremony was in direct violation of bond conditions imposed upon him in Marinette County Court on June 6th.

The bond conditions were set for a 3rd Degree Sexual Assault case originating in Marinette County.

La Vigne was taken into custody at his Grand Chute residence.

He has been confined at the Outagamie County Jail on a Felony Bail Jumping Charge.

THURSDAY 6/7/2018 2:30 p.m.

Disturbing Details Released in Little Chute Teacher Arrest

Local 5 has obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against La Vigne.

The complaint alleges La Vigne, 45, had sex with a teenage girl.

The complaint says the father of the girl told a Marinette County Deputy that his daughter was complaining of physical pain and was in emotional shock after a trip to a cabin.

After the father explained to the deputy that his daughter was undergoing a SANE exam at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay, the deputy contacted the Green Bay Police Department and requested they interview the 16-year-old girl.

The girl provided a written statement of her account of events to the officers:

According to the teen, she traveled with her friend, La Vigne’s daughter, and La Vigne to a cabin in the Town of Stephenson.

She said La Vigne took her and La Vigne’s daughter out on his pontoon and provided alcoholic drinks to the girls.

She believed she had four vodka lemonades.

The alleged victim wrote that at some point La Vigne pulled the pontoon onto a sandy beach; at the time La Vigne’s daughter had either passed out or had been sleeping.

While the girl was sitting on a couch of the pontoon La Vigne walked over and started touching her.

According to the girl, she told La Vigne to stop, at which point La Vigne removed her swimsuit bottoms and had intercourse with her.

She said La Vigne stopped as his daughter began to wake up.

The teenager told the Green Bay officer further graphic details verbally. They can be found in the criminal complaint provided by Local 5 below:

Reader discretion is advised as some details may be disturbing.

Criminal Complaint against Jason La Vigne

THURSDAY 6/7/2018 11:00 a.m.

Bail Set for Little Chute Teacher

Jason Howard La Vigne is in court via video means.

The court heard on charges and penalties.

La Vigne has requested an attorney and will hire his own.

The court has set bail at $25,000 cash with the following conditions:

Sign waiver of extradition

No consumption of alcohol or controlled substances w/o valid prescription

No contact with the victim

No contact with anyone under the age of 18 except immediate family.

An initial appearance has been scheduled for June 25, 2018 at 08:30 am.

WEDNESDAY 6/6/2018 5:02 p.m.

Little Chute Superintendent David Botz has updated his previous statement,

The alleged conduct did not involve any students of the Little Chute Area School District, nor did the conduct occur on District property or during working hours. While we want to communicate as much as possible with our parents and school community, please understand that as this involves the criminal investigation of an employee, the District will be treating this as a confidential personnel matter.

WEDNESDAY 6/6/2018 4:30 p.m.

Little Chute Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault

Local 5 has learned that Marinette County has charged Jason Lavigne with 3rd degree Sexual Assault.

According to his profile on Little Chute High School’s webpage, Lavigne has been a Business Education Instructor at LCHS since 1997.

He describes himself as an advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America.

WEDNESDAY 6/6/2018 1:41 p.m.

Local 5 has placed calls to Little Chute Superintendent David Botz and visited the district office for more information but were refused further comment.

ORIGINAL STORY

WEDNESDAY 6/6/2018 11:16 a.m.

Little Chute School District Acknowledges Investigation of District Employee

Little Chute School District has issued a statement outlining an investigation into a district employee:

Little Chute Area School District was made aware on Monday, June 4, of an alleged incident that occurred off school grounds involving a District employee. We have been in communication with law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in the best interests of our school community.

The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. As this is a confidential personnel matter, no further information can be released at this time.

The education and safety of our students has been and always will be our top priority.