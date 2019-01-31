UPDATE: 18-year-old sentenced for 2019 Fox Cities vandalism string

1/31/20

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley 18-year-old has been sentenced after a vandalism string last year.

According to court officials, Brandon Fossum has been sentenced to six years in prison followed by 13 years of extended supervision and 15 years of probation.

Fossum was found guilty of 8 counts of Criminal Damage to Property (over $2,500), one count of Take and Drive Vehicle without Consent, two counts of Arson, one count of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and one count of Burglary.

Fossum, along with three others, were arrested early last year for multiple crimes including fires in Appleton’s downtown parking ramps, a burglary to a Fox Valley Technical College student-built home, damage to the Fox Cities Champion Center construction site, and damage to a construction site in Little Chute.

Kevin Peterson, one of those arrested, is scheduled to be in court in February for a plea hearing.

2/1/19

Kevin Peterson and Brandon Fossum were charged in Outagamie Court today.

The two have been charged with 15 felonies, including Criminal Damage to Property and Arson of Property.

Between all counts, the pair faces over 100 years in prison.

Kevin Peterson is due back in court on February 8th for a Preliminary Hearing.

1/31/19

After a string of vandalism crimes in the Fox Valley, four people are in custody.

Kevin Peterson and Brandon Fossum were arrested early Wednesday morning and are being held on criminal damage to property charges at the Outagamie County Jail.

Two others are being held in the Juvenile Center.

The crimes include the fires in Appleton’s downtown parking ramps, a burglary to a Fox Valley Technical College student-built home, damage to the Fox Cities Champion Center construction site, and damage to a construction site in Little Chute.

The Grand Chute Police Department says a lot of work went into finding the vandals.

“A series of tips and investigators painstakingly spending hours watching videos, surveillance video from the city of Appleton or business, but a lot of manpower and hours went into this,” says Travis Waas with the Grand Chute Police Department.

The Grand Chute Police Department says the opening of the Fox Cities Sports Complex will open as scheduled.