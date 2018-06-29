UPDATE: Foxconn puts Green Bay Innovation Center on hold

10/23/19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group promised to make a splash in Wisconsin beyond a massive manufacturing facility in the southeast part of the state, but there’s little evidence that plans to build the so-called “innovation centers” are moving forward.

The Taiwan-based electronics giant announced in 2017 that it planned to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices.

Foxconn officials then stated plans to construct centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and Madison. It said it would create more than 500 jobs in Milwaukee.

But Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday that the development directors in those cities say those plans are on hold as Foxconn appears focused on its main manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn officials declined to comment to the station.

ORIGINAL STORY: FoxConn Plans to Purchase Watermark Building, Build Innovation Center

6/29/19

Fresh off President Trump’s visit to Wisconsin for the FoxConn groundbreaking in Mount Pleasant, the tech company announced Friday morning they’re buying the Watermark Building at 301 N. Washington Street in Green Bay and building a “Wisconn Valley Innovation Center” there.

The announcement was made at a press conference which saw speeches from FoxConn chairman Terry Gau, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark Hogan.

More than 200 FoxConn employees are expected to work at the center, where they will focus on developing cutting edge AI 8K+5G technology. Foxconn says they believe the facility will help contribute to Wisconsin’s transformation into a global technology hub.

“This is part of the FoxConn bonus, the ripple effect that Foxconn will have all over the state of Wisconsin,” Governor Walker said.

FoxConn and Governor Walker both said they believe the innovation center will be completed by the end of the year.

WATCH: Full announcement, preview of the event, interview with Governor Walker, Interview with Mark Hogan

Justin Razavi WFRV previews the media event with the Packers, Foxconn, and Governor Walker:

Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou, Governor Scott Walker, and New North Executive Director Jerry Murphy are making, in their words, “a major economic development announcement” right now in Green Bay.

Governor Walker reflects on the announcement that Foxconn will purchase the Green Bay Watermark building to create an innovation center.

CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Mark Hogan reflects on the announcement that Foxconn will purchase the Green Bay Watermark building to create an innovation center.