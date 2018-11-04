UPDATE: Girl Scouts express sympathy after deadly crash

UPDATE 11/5/2018 8:26 pm

The Girl Scout Council has released a statement on the deaths of three girls and an adult volunteer in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. They also offered an address for well wishers to send expressions of sympathy and donations for the families.

“With a heavy heart, we mourn the loss of our sister Girl Scouts in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. On Saturday, November 3, 2018, a hit-and-run crash killed three girls and one adult volunteer from Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes’ (GSNWGL) Chippewa Valley area, leaving at least one other girl wounded. These Girl Scouts were out doing what Girl Scout Scouts do best – making the world a better place by cleaning up a stretch of the highway they had adopted while following proper safety protocols.



Our Council is focused on supporting the families of those lost and injured in this tragedy. Girl Scouts and community members can help us support the families in a few ways:

Well-wishers can offer a thoughtful response or card. All responses can be sent directly to the Council office in Eau Claire to be shared with the families. Send all responses to:

Eau Claire Service Center

Attn: Renee Erickson

4222 Oakwood Hills Pkwy

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Members of the public may make a donation to Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes in the honor of the Scouts lost and injured in this tragedy. All donations to GSNWGL will be used to directly support Chippewa Valley Girl Scouts through financial assistance toward membership fees, uniforms, and program fees; support to conduct Take Action community service projects; volunteer trainings to have crucial conversations around the tragedy; counseling resources; and more. Please note that donations to GSNWGL cannot be directed to the families impacted.



Our Council’s primary focus is on supporting those directly affected by this tragedy. As we grieve this loss, we are working hard to learn what the impacted girls and families need. We are currently working on additional ways the public can support the families of our sister Girl Scouts and will share that information as it become available.



In the meantime, we ask the media and public to please respect the privacy of the families of those lost, as well as those impacted, as our community mourns this tragic loss, and to direct any inquiries to our council.



The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is all about helping girls be leaders in their daily lives while preparing them for future leadership roles in every walk of life. We encourage girls to continue to develop relationships and take time to learn what those who were directly affected need most during this stressful and scary time. As you express your grief, we encourage everyone to balance your needs with what your girls need now. It is important that our actions do not become bigger than the tragedy that occurred, which can potentially have a negative impact on those directly affected.”

UPDATE 11/5/2018 9:19 am

Lake Hallie Police have released the names of the victims of Saturday’s hit-and-run crash that left three girl scouts and an adult chaperone dead.

The victims are 9-year-old Jayna Kelley of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Autum Helgeson of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider of Lafayette.

Police say one 10-year-old girl is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The driver, Colten Treu and his passenger gave statements to police saying they had been “huffing” (intentionally inhaling chemical vapors) just before the accident. He has been charged with 4 counts of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, 5 counts of hit and run, and 4 counts of homicide while intoxicated.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

For the full release from Lake Hallie Police, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/04/2018 8:03 pm

Three girl scouts and one woman have been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened late Saturday morning in Lake Hallie in Chippewa County.

Police say the group was picking up trash on the side of the road when they were struck by a pickup truck. Reports say a fourth girl that was hit is in critical condition.

Lake Hallie Police say the driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Colten Treu of Chippewa Falls, drove off after the crash but later turned himself in. He’s being held at the Chippewa County jail where he is expected to be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle.