FREDERIC, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been given regarding the 22-year-old western Wisconsin woman who was last seen during the early morning hours of May 7.

According to authorities, Krystalmarie Ilizabeth Welch, who has ties to Green Bay and Oshkosh, has been located by law enforcement.

There is no word on where Welch was found or what her current condition is, only that she was located.

