Update: Man charged in death of Two Rivers toddler pleas guilty

THURSDAY 11/7/19 3:35 p.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The man charged in connection with the death of a toddler in Two Rivers has entered a guilty plea in Manitowoc County Court.

According to court documents, 28-year-old David Heiden pleaded guilty to one count of physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death.

Other charges of repeated physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm and chronic neglect of a child were dismissed.

Heiden appears in court again in January for a sentencing hearing.

Heiden waives preliminary hearing

WEDNESDAY 5/15/19 10:45 A.M.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The man charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Two Rivers boy appeared in court Wednesday.

David Heiden, 28, waived his preliminary hearing in Manitowoc County Court, according to court records.

He has been charged with physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death, repeated physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, and chronic neglect of a child.

Heiden further received charges for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, with both charges having the added modifier of party to a crime.

A future court appearance of May 24 has been set for Heiden.

Both 25-year-old Bianca Bush and 27-year-old Rena Santiago are set to appear in court on May 20 for their initial appearance in the same case.

Three arrested for death of 2-year-old boy in Two Rivers

TUESDAY 4/30/19 4:41 P.M.

TWO RIVERS., Wis. (WFRV) — Three people have been arrested in connection of the death of a 2-year-old in Two Rivers.

25-year-old Bianca Bush, 28-year-old David Heiden and 27-year-old Rena Santiago were arrested Saturday, April 27th.

Santiago, the victim’s mother, Bush and Heiden all admitted to hitting the boy repeatedly over the past 8 months with belts, shoes, toys and other objects.

He had several large bruises on his forehead, cheeks, side of his face, both legs, buttocks, back, feet and arms.

Santiago admitted to witnessing the physical discipline and approved of it. She said that she never hit the victim with a belt but hit him on multiple occasions with a shoe or open hand.

Santiago said that she was aware of the bruises on the boy and was why she wouldn’t take him to the doctor for regular check-ups.

In the probable cause documents, Santiago and Heiden said they witnessed Bush using a belt and shoe to hit the victim as well as force him to eat.

Heiden also admitted in the probable cause documents that he had hit the boy with a belt, a shoe, and also pushed him so he’d fall over. He also stated that the night of April 26th he had picked the boy up and shook him, he believes that killed him due to the force that was used.

During the arrest, there was marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and traces of THC found in the home; all three admit to using drugs with the victim in the home.

Santiago also admitted to having men come to the apartment and getting paid for sexual intercourse.

The victim was present at the time.

Bush, who rents the apartment, was aware of the incidents.

State and Two Rivers Police investigating death of 2-year-old

The state and police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old male at a home.

The Two Rivers Police Department were dispatched to a Two Rivers home on April 26th around 3:30 p.m. for a report a 2-year-old that was unconscious and not breathing. The Manitowoc Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

In a public notification from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence showed a box “Death/Alleged mistreatment” was checked.

Manitowoc County Human Services Department is cooperating with DSP as well.

Three individuals were taken into custody and taken to Manitowoc County Jail.

Stick with Local 5 for the latest on-air and online.