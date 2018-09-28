UPDATE: Kitchenakow sentenced to 40 years prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Anthony John Kitchenakow, the man accused of killing a woman during a drug deal, has been sentenced to 40 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.

Kitchenakow reportedly shot and killed Suzette Langlois on August 29, 2016 while she was sitting in her parked vehicle at her Bellevue home.

Police arrested Kitchenakow at his home on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The sheriff’s office says they believe Langlois was killed over a drug debt.

The Judge says he accepts Kitchenakow is not a monster, but says that he has to take his long criminal history into consideration in the sentencing, “It isn’t that inconsistent with what we have here” he says of the shooting. @WFRVLocal5 — Erinn Taylor (@ErinnKTaylor) September 19, 2019

“We’re talking about a real person here, with real relationships, gone,” says Judge Zakowski, adding Suzette’s death was senseless.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor caught up with the prosecutor following the sentencing – she said the family is satisfied with the ruling.

“We learned that Suzette’s boyfriend, Jason Barfell, owed Kitchenakow a drug debt,” said Todd Delain, Chief Deputy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. “And we believe the drug debt was the reason for the shooting.”

Delain says the sheriff’s office began an investigation immediately after the murder, following many leads. They began mounting a case against Kitchenakow in June, and after forensic evidence tied a firearm magazine in Langlois’s vehicle to Kitchenakow’s DNA, they believed they had a strong enough case to make an arrest.

“We believe this DNA hit places Kitchenakow at the scene, and ties him to the weapon that was used during the shooting,” Delain said.

