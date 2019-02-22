UPDATE: Appleton PD requesting homicide charge in February death case

THURSDAY 9/26/19 7:40 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department says they’ve completed their investigation into the death of 60-year-old Lee Ann Dorn.

According to a press release, the department has forwarded the findings from their investigation to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office. They are also requesting a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a man who had a close relationship to Dorn. However, they will not publicly identify the suspect until a criminal complaint is filed.

The Appleton Police Department says they thank Dorn’s family and friends for their patience during their seven-month investigation.

Suspicious Death Ruled a Homicide

THURSDAY 2/28/2019 12:00 p.m.

Appleton Police say they are investigating the death of Lee Ann Dorn as a homicide.

An autopsy was conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, but police are currently unable to release the cause of death. They say additional testing of evidence still needs to be completed.

Officials say the vehicle found in Kentucky has been returned to Wisconsin, and they are currently processing it for evidence. According to Police, they are working to extradite the person arrested in Kentucky driving her vehicle back to Wisconsin.

Police say that person had a close relationship with Lee Ann Dorn, but they are currently unable to release his name.

Police believe Lee Ann’s death was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

60-Year-Old Appleton Woman Identified in Suspicious Death

MONDAY 2/25/2019 12:32 p.m.

60-year-old Lee Ann Dorn of Appleton has been identified by the Appleton Police Department as the victim of a suspicious death.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday afternoon at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dorn’s car was found by Kentucky police on February 22nd in a traffic stop.

According to police, a Kentucky officer made contact with the driver due to erratic driving and the driver was taken into custody for Operating While Intoxicated.

The subject was then confined on a probation hold and the Kentucky court system will process the OWI arrest.

Investigators are working to have the vehicle transported to Appleton.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.

One Person in Custody After Officials Found Missing Vehicle

2/22/19 3:03 p.m.

Investigators have discovered that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence and was entered it into a national crime database as a stolen vehicle.

Around 11 am, officials were notified that the vehicle was recovered in Kentucky. The operator was taken into custody.

The vehicle is being held as evidence and the person driving the car is being held on a probation warrant.

Appleton Police Investigate Suspicious Death

2/22/2019 4:30 a.m.

The Appleton Police Department is in the preliminary stages of a death investigation at a home on the south side of Appleton.

On February 21, at about 3:03 p.m., police went to check the welfare of a woman. However, officers were unable to locate her throughout the day.

Just before 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Februray 22, officers found the woman dead inside her home on Valley Road in Appleton, according to police.

“Anytime that we have somebody call in saying they want the welfare checked of somebody we do everything we can to try to locate that person,” Officer Meghan Cash said. “And so in this case I believe it was a friend or family member that called. We’re definitely in the early stages of this investigation and so we’re still kind of sorting through the details of some of that stuff right now.”



The woman’s cause of death is unknown at this point. The Appleton Police Department is investigating and is following up on all suspect information.

The incident appears isolated and does not pose an immediate threat to the community.



This is a developing story. Stay with Local 5 for continued updates as they become available.