UPDATE: Mother sentenced after drunken crash with three kids in vehicle

THURSDAY 10/3/19 11:21 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The woman charged for drunkenly crashing her vehicle in an Ashwaubenon neighborhood with her three children in the vehicle has been sentenced.

During her Thursday court appearance, 32-year-old Monica Mencheski was sentenced to two years of initial confinement and four years of extended supervision.

Mencheski was charged with three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – third offense, with a minor in the vehicle, one count of bail jumping, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

Mother charged in third OWI arrest

MONDAY 5/13/19 3:35 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Mencheski has been charged after a Friday, May 10, evening incident.

According to the Brown County Assistant District Attorney, Mencheski has been charged with the following:

Three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety (one count for each child in the vehicle)

Three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – third offense, with a minor in the vehicle (one count for each child in the vehicle)

One count of bail jumping

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Cormier Road at approximately 10:00 p.m. for a report of a “vehicle vs. house.”

While responding, officers say they received information from dispatch that there were children involved who may have been injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, an Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer commented they observed “the vehicle was in the middle of a landscaping area and a large rock was stuck under the vehicle.”

According to public safety, it appears Mencheski’s vehicle was “traveling west on Cormier Road.” The vehicle entered the lawn of one house “on the south side of the road” and then “drove south between two houses.”

The vehicle reportedly “struck a cedar tree and came approximately four feet” from striking a house.

The vehicle reversed, according to officers, and drove forward into another yard. Officials say Mencheski’s vehicle came to a rest on a large rock.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle did not hit any homes. It did, however, hit a “utility pole located in the back yard.”

Officers further determined none of the children involved were injured.

When officers began speaking with Mencheski, she “had the appearance of being highly intoxicated,” according to officials.

The report went on to say “her speech was extremely slurred and a very strong odor of alcohol was coming from her as she yelled and screamed about her children.”

While talking to Mencheski, officials state she “continued to cry and was yelling about following her children’s father in her car.”

The criminal complaint goes on to say Mencheski stated, “‘I am an idiot.'”

An Ashwaubenon officer further stated Mencheski was unable to give “her children’s names or ages.”

Officers say, after placing Mencheski under arrest, she was unable to walk without the assistance of two officers. She reportedly “would not follow [officer’s] orders” while they worked to place her in the squad car.

After being walked to the squad car, officers say Mencheski “spent the next five minutes vomiting outside” the car.

Upon searching Mencheski’s vehicle, officers found “a multi-colored, glass pipe on the driver side floor.”

Testing performed by officials revealed “a positive test for the presence of THC, a controlled substance.”

Mencheski was then transported “to our station for Standard Field Sobriety Testing,” according to the report. Here, she “admitted to drinking.”

While being transported to the station, officers say Mencheski “stated she was an idiot for chasing her kids’ dad around.”

During sobriety testing, the criminal complaint states Mencheski stated “‘I am too fat and wobbly to do this,’ ‘I am too drunk,’ ‘Not gonna lie I’m drunk.'”

Officers say Mencheski’s blood alcohol level was at 0.24%, three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Before being transported to Brown County Jail, officials say Mencheski “stated that she was suicidal.” She was then taken “to crisis,” where she was cleared to be taken to jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Mencheski has prior offenses and convictions dating back to 2014 “for operating after revocation within the last five years.”

The report goes on to explain Mencheski has two prior OWI convictions, making this her third conviction.

Mencheski further violated court conditions “of bond/bail of ‘no alcohol/controlled substances’ and ‘Do not drive unless properly licensed.'”

Woman driving 3 children nearly crashes into house, arrested for OWI

TUESDAY 5/13/19 10:15 P.M.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety say they’ve arrested a woman for her second OWI after the car she was driving became lodged on top of a large, landscaping rock. Police say her three children were in the car at the time.

According to Police, on Friday, 32-year-old Monica Mencheski of Green Bay was driving an SUV with her children, aged 5 years, 2 years, and 3 months respectively, when the vehicle went off the road on Cormier Road and nearly hit a house. Police say the car then went into the backyard and hit a tree.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says Mencheski then attempted to flee the scene by driving through the backyards. They say she hit a utility pole before finally getting stuck on the landscaping rock.

The 3 children were treated and assessed at the scene. There’s no report of what, if any, injuries they sustained.

Police arrested Mencheski for 2nd offense OWI with minor children in the vehicle, 3 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while revoked.