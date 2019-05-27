UPDATE: More information on death of three individuals from Kiel released

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19 9:58 A.M.

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Coroner has released more information on the death of three individuals on May 26th.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Julie Wood and Mason Lesczykowski died from gunshot wounds to the head. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Jack Schigur died from a gunshot wound to the head that was self-inflicted. His death was ruled a suicide.

The semi-automatic handgun was owned and registered to Schigur.

Schigur and Wood had been involved in a relationship and were living together at the home.

TUESDAY 5/28/19 5:56 P.M.

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Kiel Police have shared the names of those found dead in a home Sunday.

Mason Lesczykowski, 10-years-old

Jack Schigur, 69-years-old

Julie Wood, 50-year-old

An EMS call was originally made for the 100 block of Southridge Drive in Kiel Sunday evening.

Initial responding officers attempted to make contact but received no response.

Kiel Police Officers then entered the residence and located the victims.

The Wisconsin DOJ is leading this investigation.

Officials say the public is not in danger and no further information is available.

MONDAY 5/27/19 9:54 A.M.

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Kiel Police are investigating three deaths Sunday night.

Around 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Southridge Drive for an EMS call.

Police say responding officers attempted to make contact with no response.

After officers entered the home, they found three deceased individuals.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation upon the request of Kiel Police.

Police do not believe the public is in danger, but the investigation is ongoing.