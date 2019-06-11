UPDATE: Official cause of De Pere fire is "Undetermined" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update: 06/11/2019 10:34 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke has released a statement to Local 5 News, confirming that the investigation into the fire that destroyed a historic building on De Pere's east side has concluded, with the cause of the fire being listed as "Undetermined."

Investigators were able to determine that the fire began on the main floor of the building.

A dollar loss has not yet been calculated.

Clean-up is expected to begin in the coming weeks and is the responsibility of the building's owner.

The statement reads as follows:

The investigation is concluded. The official cause will be undetermined. We know the fire started on the main floor of the address, 100 south Broadway, however, we are unable to determine the exact cause. The dollar loss is still being calculated. There’s no total amount at this time. The next phase will be the clean-up phase. It is the responsibility of the building owner to begin the process of clean-up, which we suspect will begin to happen in the next couple weeks.

Update: 04/25/2019 6:50 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) The De Pere Fire Department has confirmed the fire investigation which destroyed a historic restaurant and damaged other area businesses on Wednesday morning on April 24, has been handed over to the State Fire Marshal.

De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke says the investigation was handed over to state officials because of the size of the fire and the amount of damage leftover.

He added the amount of residents affected by the fire was another reason the investigation was given to state officials.

Original: 04/24/2019 5:33 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Everyone is safe following a massive fire at Ogan's Restaurant on Broadway Street. The De Pere Fire Department says the call came in just before 12:30 Wednesday morning.

The building is considered a total loss and 20 people have been affected, but all of them, including their pets, are safe.

The building eventually collapsed and officials say that Broadway Street and possibly Front Street will be closed until Thursday.

Firefighters had to pull at least 6,000 gallons of water from the Fox River to help put the fire out.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Wis 32 at Williams Street have been closed until further notice.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

Crews are currently battling a structure fire in the City of De Pere.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, it started at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities have closed both the north and southbound lanes of WIS 32 at Williams Street until further notice.

