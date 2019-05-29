UPDATE: Outagamie County Board overrides Nelson’s veto on sales tax increase

Outagamie County Board overrides Nelson’s veto on sales tax increase

TUESDAY 6/11/19 10:00 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) —

Tuesday evening, the Outagamie County Board of Supervisors voted to override County Executive Tom Nelson’s veto of their proposed sales tax increase. The vote was 32 yes, 3 no, and 1 absent. The vote came after about an hour and a half of discussion.

The proposal – which increases the county’s sales tax from 5 to 5.5% – initially passed last month before Nelson vetoed it last week. With Nelson’s veto overridden, the tax increase is expected to take place

“There’s a lot of people out there that share my disappointment,” Nelson told Local 5. “And I think a lot of people out there are upset, and they should be upset because it is crystal clear that the public is absolutely against this.”

Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt had argued that his and other agencies need the additional tax revenue to function effectively.

“There’s resources that we need to provide our officers, and we have to have in our office, that are required for our officers and our employees to do their daily duties,” Kriewaldt told Local 5. “So when that funding is running out, it makes it very difficult, and we just have no more room for cuts in our budget.”

THURSDAY 6/6/19 10:30 a.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has vetoed the half-percent sales tax increase proposal Thursday morning.

Nelson expressed that there was little public input and that low-income residents can’t afford the increase.

The veto to be taken up at the next County Board meeting.

The County Board needs 24 votes to override the veto and 28 voted to implement the plan.

Sales tax to increase in Outagamie County

WEDNESDAY 5/29/19 1:41 a.m.

Sales taxes will increase from 5 percent to 5.5 percent in Outagamie County come 2020.

Tuesday’s county board meeting lasted around four hours, eventually ending in the passing of the proposal.

The majority of the counties in the state have already passed similar half-percent county sales taxes.

Two notable exclusions would be Manitowoc and Winnebago counties.

Despite the lengthy meeting, reaction in the room was largely in favor of the sales tax increase.

County Executive Tom Nelson was disappointed and said he will be looking at what options he has to oppose tonight’s decision.

It is expected to lower property taxes with an immediate one-time reduction of about $86.

The Finance Committee also anticipates this to create $20-million for the county, yearly.

That money would stay in the county and chip away at its $55-million debt, while also going toward local projects and schools.

The sales tax increase will go into effect on New Year’s Day.