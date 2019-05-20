UPDATE: Police arrest two robbery suspects

UPDATE: 5/20/2019 10:15 P.M.

The Oshkosh Police Department has arrested two men from Oshkosh, ages 36 and 54, in connection to Sunday night’s robbery. Both are being referred on charges of Armed Robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/20/2019 10:16 A.M.

Police are searching for two suspects following a robbery at a convenience store late Sunday night.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the robbery happened at around 11:23 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. Main Street. The suspects alleged threatened they had a firearm and demanded money. However, they never displayed a firearm.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, they left the convenience store and were last seen running west on 15th Avenue.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact either the Oshkosh Police Department or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.