UPDATE: Redevelopment plans for Bay Park Square include Dave & Buster’s, more

TUESDAY 6/18/19 3:55 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Bay Park Square Mall area has some redevelopment in its future, including not only Dave & Buster’s, but a few restaurants.

According to plans released by the Village of Ashwaubenon, plans have been submitted for Dave & Buster’s, Blaze Pizza, Panda Express, and Mission BBQ.

Late last week, a general manager job opening was posted to the Dave & Buster’s website for a location in the mall. Now, purposed plans have been submitted for Dave & Buster’s to take over the abandoned Younker’s furniture location off of Anderson Drive and Oneida Street.

DAVE AND BUSTERS PLANS

Proposed plans show Blaze Pizza and Mission BBQ will share a lot north of Longhorn Steakhouse, just south of Anderson Drive.

BLAZE PIZZA PROPOSED PLANS

MISSION BBQ PROPOSED PLANS

Panda Express is proposed to introduce a new location south of IHOP in a lot which is currently a parking lot.

PANDA EXPRESS PROPOSED PLANS

These plans have not been approved yet.

Dave & Buster’s may be coming to Green Bay

SATURDAY 6/15/19 10:30 a.m.

Green Bay, get ready! Dave and Buster’s may be coming to the Bay Park Square Mall.

While there is no official word on whether the location is opening, the hiring page of Dave and Buster’s, the popular restaurant and entertainment business, does have a listing for a General Manager for a location in the mall.

According to their website, Dave & Buster’s opened its first location in Dallas in 1982. Two young men found an empty 40,000 square-foot warehouse. Dave’s name appears first in the restaurant’s name because he won a coin toss.

Over 35 years later, the brand now maintains over 110 locations offering state-of-the-art games, a full menu, innovative drinks, and TVs to watch sporting events.