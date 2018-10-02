Update: Shawano woman sentenced in connection with death of child

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — The woman accused of neglecting a child in the death of a two-month-old baby has been sentenced.

According to court records, Catherine Barker faces 4 and a half years in prison and 7 years of extended supervision after guilty pleas due to no contest for charges of failure to report the death of a child and attempting to move, hide, or bury the corpse of a child.

A charge of neglecting a child resulting in death was dismissed, but read in.

On October 4, 2018 police took Barker into custody in connection to the discovery of a deceased infant. Police found the baby on September 28 at a home in the City of Shawano.

Barker is also reportedly not allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 18 without prior approval.

Shawano Woman Charged in Death of Infant

TUESDAY 10/2/18 2:49 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with neglecting a child in the death of a two-month-old baby, according to the Shawano Police Department.

On October 4, 2019 police took Catherine R. Barker of Shawano into custody in connection to the discovery of a deceased infant. Police found the baby on September 28 at a home in the City of Shawano.

The Shawano County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint charging Barker with allegedly neglecting a child – consequence is death, failure to report death of a child, and attempt to move/hide/bury corpse of a child.

Barker is scheduled to appear in Shawano County Court Tuesday, October 9.

The Shawano Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-month-old infant.

According to their Facebook page, Chief Dan Mauel says on Friday afternoon officers were dispatched to a residence to check on the welfare of the infant. He says officers later found the infant dead inside.

Mauel says they are continuing to investigate the cause of death, and no other information will be released at this time.

