UPDATE: Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: 6/17/2019 12:10 p.m.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information regarding the officer-involved shooting in Little Chute.

Deputies were attempting to take into custody a 43-year-old man, Jakeus Meltz, that was involved in a domestic disturbance earlier that day in Shiocton.

The family informed officials that Meltz was sending text messages indicating he was suicidal and looking to get shot by police. They believed he had a gun and was serious about the threats.

Meltz was uncooperative and tried to run from deputies. He made movement toward his waist area and deputies fired shots to stop the threat. He did have a firearm at the time of the incident and it was located at the scene.

He is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The deputies involved in the shooting are Sgt. Chris De Vries, a 9-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Marvin Gramajo who has been with the department for 3 years.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

UPDATE: 6/17/2019 6:15 A.M.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody following a reported officer-involved shooting in Little Chute.

At around noon on Sunday morning, police in Shiocton responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a husband and wife. Before authorities arrived, a 43-year-old man involved in the incident left the scene.

Later that night at 7:15 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s office received a call from a family member of the male suspect after he reportedly sent text messages stating his intention to get in a shootout with police so he could get shot. At 7:47 p.m., the suspect was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy walking on Moasis St. and Buchanan St. in Little Chute. Once multiple deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was not following commands. Shots were fired at some point, but authorities have not indicated who fired their weapon.

The suspect has been taken into custody and was treated at a local hospital. No deputies were injured during the incident. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation. Meanwhile, more information is expected to be released Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/16/2019 10:45 P.M.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active situation happening at the Little Chute Industrial Park located at Buchanan Street and Moasis Drive.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

