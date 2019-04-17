UPDATE: Trial of man accused of stabbing GB Police K-9 continues

TUESDAY 8/27/19 2:21 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The trial of the man accused of stabbing police K-9 Pyro will continue into September.

Sai Vang, 30, appeared for his second mentally competency hearing in Brown County Court Tuesday.

When the judge asked Vang if he felt competent to stand trial, Vang said “I don’t know.”

Vang is set to appear in court again September 17 for another competency hearing. He faces charges of shoving police/fire animals causing injury while using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Vang ruled not mentally competent to stand trial

THURSDAY 5/30/2019 2:52 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sai Vang, the man accused of stabbing police K-9 Pyro has been ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.

Vang appeared in Brown County Court today for his evidentiary hearing. Proceedings have been suspended until August 17.

Officials say Vang is on a medication order in hopes of him becoming competent.

Evidentiary hearing for Vang scheduled for next week

FRIDAY 5/24/2019 9:45 p.m.

The Green Bay man accused of stabbing a police K-9 last month has had his next court appearance rescheduled.

30-year-old Sai Vang appeared in court this morning for a competency hearing. After Vang’s doctor did not appear in court, however, the judge ruled an evidentiary hearing for May 30 at 11:00 a.m.

Competency hearing for Vang will be complete within the next month

MONDAY 4/22/2019 5:35 p.m.

Sai Vang will have a competency hearing. It will be completed within the next month, with results reviewed in court on May 24.

Judge orders competency hearing for Vang

WEDNESDAY 4/17/2019 2:00 p.m.

Vang was in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday and the judge ordered a competency hearing.

Police say Vang has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

He will be back in court April 22nd.

Suspect identified and charges have been recommended in K-9 stabbing

MONDAY 4/8/19 6:28 p.m.

The suspect in K-9 Pyro’s stabbing has been identified as Sai Vang.

Green Bay Police are recommending to the Brown County district attorney that Vang be charged with felony charges of harassment of a police animal causing injury, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. They are also recommending a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said in a news conference on Monday that Vang had called 911 and said he had a gun and would kill his father. He added that he would kill any police officer that came near the home.

Police arrived at the home on the 1300-block of Western Avenue Sunday night with the armored Bearcat vehicle.

Police ordered Vang to come outside, and he did but did not surrender.

After Vang ignored multiple police commands, officers deployed Pyro the K-9, who bit Vang.

Chief Smith said officers did not know whether or not Vang was armed, and added that they did not know he had a knife. Officers did see him reaching for something in his waistband.

Vang pulled out a knife and stabbed Pyro three times around his throat and esophagus.

Chief Smith said that despite being stabbed, Pyro didn’t let go of Vang until officers tased the suspect. They were then able to arrest him.

Pyro was treated by his handler with an emergency kit donated by Bark N’ Blue, a nonprofit organization that supports K-9s.

He was then rushed to a Green Bay animal hospital, then an Appleton animal hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.

Chief Smith said if it was not for Pyro’s actions, there likely could have been shots fired at the suspect by officers.