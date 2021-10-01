UPDATE: WI man killed in Utah while biking to raise awareness of food crisis

FRIDAY 10/1/2021 12:43 p.m.

HATCH, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified the cyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle in southern Utah on Wednesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol reports a Subaru was traveling northbound on US-89 near Hatch, about 260 miles south of Salt Lake City. The vehicle drifted off the road to the right and struck the rear of a bicyclist traveling on the shoulder.

After impact, the rider and the vehicle continued off the shoulder and impacted a ravine. The cyclist came to a rest at the bottom of the ravine while the vehicle began rolling. The Subaru finally came to a rest on its driver side.

UHP has identified the bicyclist as 27-year-old Tyler Droeger of Manawa, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe in his name, Droeger was biking 4,000 miles around the Southwest in an effort to raise awareness about the food crisis on Navajo Nation.

In a September 23 update to the GoFundMe, Droeger said he was about 2,826 miles into his trip with 1,075 miles left.

UHP reports the crash remains under investigation.

